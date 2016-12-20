

By David Miles, Sports Correspondent

Three periods. Three goals, one per period. Three penalties, also one per period. And three Woodstock girls in the scorebook.

But the number that really mattered was the second win of the season for the Wasps as they topped Brattleboro 3-0 in their home opener on the ice at the Union Arena last Wednesday.

“I was pleased with our consistency of play tonight,” said coach Ian Coates. “If we needed to fix something, we did just that. We were able to settle down after a bit of a ragged start and get to the loose pucks. The girls found their rhythm and made the right play.”

It took over five minutes before Woodstock even recorded its first shot on goal when Khara Brettell forced Kaegan Jameson to make her first save of the night. And it took another five minutes for the home team to put home the first goal. Hannah Milstone recorded an assist by making a nice defensive zone pass to Sadie Kuhn. The talented junior then sliced her way between a pair of Colonel defenders as she sped her way up ice and beat Jameson for the game’s opening tally.

It was Kuhn again for the second goal, this time unassisted, midway in the middle period. She gathered in a loose puck in the center of the ice and, in a similar fashion, knifed between the Brattleboro defense. Bearing down on Jameson, she beat her high in the upper left corner of the net for a 2-0 Woodstock lead.

Lauren Forgione closed the scoring early in the final period by positioning herself at the far post and reaping the bounty for it. The initial shot came from the outside that Jameson blocked and it bounced right to Forgione.

“I just kept whacking at it to get it to go in,” said Forgione of her repeated rebounds. “I think it took three whacks before it finally did.”

Woodstock played both its goalies again, with Annabelle Lessard starting and Bridgit Black replacing her after Kuhn’s second period goal. Black withstood several good attempts from Brattleboro center Axis Paulsey, including a pair from within close early in the third period.

“Our goalies faced a number of shots,” said Coates. “Props to them for holding on to earn the shutout. I liked the way we were able to hold on to the lead tonight. That’s something we didn’t do in the opening game at Stowe.”

Woodstock had two penalty kills and both were excellent. In fact their first real sustained sequence of puck control came after Liz Currier was sent to the penalty box for tripping. Her teammates maintained possession of the puck for the entire first minute of the Brattleboro power play and only allowed the visitors one shot the entire two minutes.

It was similar in the second period when Maria Shontz was called for a crosscheck. This time Brattleboro did not even get off a single shot.

“We passed better as the game went on,” said Forgione. “I think we did a good job in the offensive zone of moving the puck around.”

Slap Shots: Shots on goal were even for the two teams at 17-17… Milstone nicely broke up a breakaway by Sarah LaPorte at 9 a.m. of the middle period, reaching from behind with her stick to knock the puck away…The game was the season opener for the visiting Colonels. The two teams will square off again twice more this season, at Brattleboro on Dec. 21 and back at the Union Arena in late February… Woodstock lost to Division I power Rutland three nights later and now stands 2-1 on the season.

This article first appeared in the December 15, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.