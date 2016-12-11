By David Miles, Sports Correspondent

It’s never easy to find youth basketball coaches. It can be equally difficult to find qualified referees for those youth hoop games too. Joel Carey knows how true that is. One part of his day job with the Woodstock Recreation Center is to find people to fill both of those roles.

Nonetheless, he has removed one very qualified person from filling either of those positions: himself. The last few years he has coached the team on which his oldest son, Jake, has played. He has also been in a striped shirt often, not just for youth games, but middle school and junior varsity level contests as well.

But this year Carey’s plate will be too full for those tasks. He becomes the new boys varsity basketball coach at Woodstock Union High School. Carey replaces Jeff Thomas, who led Woodstock to back-to-back state championship game appearances, including a state title in 2015.

Carey had been interested in coaching at his alma mater before, even applying for the position when Thomas was hired. His interest was piqued again this spring, when Thomas resigned, but, at the same time, uncertainty reigned.

“I was excited, but pretty unsure of what to do. I’ve got three kids now. But my wife (Kim) pushed me to apply. She’s really the catalyst that made this all happen,” Carey said. “Maybe she just wants to get me out of the house.”

Carey starred at Woodstock in the 1990s. His senior season the Wasps lost only four games and made it to the semifinals in the state tournament before falling to Fair Haven.

Carey was the leading scorer on that team. In fact upon graduation he was the all-time leading scorer at Woodstock with 1,428 points. That record stood for 10 years until Ryan Vanderstreet surpassed it in 2004. It is still good enough for second place.

When it comes to coaching, character comes first with Carey.

“It’s more about making them good citizens than anything else,” said Carey. “It’s the team and being part of a team that stands first and foremost. And it’s so important that everybody realizes how important every single person is. The individuals on the bench are an intricate part of every successful team too.”

Carey’s coaching style leans more towards a slow-down approach to the game. He likes his teams to get a lot of touches and work the ball around a lot before getting off a shot.

At the same time he realizes that this often can change year to year, depending on the personnel. This season, with a squad that is replacing nine seniors, that personnel is somewhat unknown, so Carey is not sure exactly what style of game this team will emphasize.

Star player, successful and positive youth coach, consistent referee — Carey has filled all those roles on a basketball court. This winter he will add one more.

This article first appeared in the December 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.