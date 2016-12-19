The merchants of Woodstock Village are hosting an “open house” on Monday, December 19th.
Get out and shop locally in the Village, the stores are open until 7 p.m.
My grandparents were from South Woodstock. Herbert&Evelyn Reynolds. Just want to thank you for this site. Many memories, bring joy to my heart. Keep it up. Living a blessed and humble lifestyle
in the country is surely missed.
Thanks again, Diane
Woodstock Village Stores Open Late Monday
One Comment
