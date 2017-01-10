WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on May 13 at the Hartford Cemetery in White River Junction for Anna L. Forest, 79, who died Dec. 31 at Birchwood Terrace Health and Rehab in Burlington. SallyAnn Silfies, Pastor of the Greater Hartford United Church of Christ will officiate.

Anna was born Aug. 20, 1937 in Pomfret, daughter of Arthur and Susan (Boyd) Longley.

She graduated from Woodstock High School class of 1955.

Anna was later married to W. Raymond Gray on Feb. 2, 1963 in Lebanon, New Hampshire where they lived for 14 years when they moved to Hartford Village. After Raymond’s death in 1991 Anna went to work for Mascoma Savings Bank and in 1993 she was married to her childhood sweetheart Robert Forest and they moved to his farm in White River Junction, where they lived until Robert died in 2013.

Anna enjoyed gardening both flower and vegetable, going strawberry picking and horse pulls with Bob. But her greatest joy came from spending time with family especially her grandchildren.

Anna is survived by three sons Terry Gray of Bradford, Greg Grey of White River Junction, and Tony Vincent of Haverhill, Massachsetts; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; a step-daughter Marylin Williams of St. Johnsbury, two step-sons Gary Gray of St. Petersburg, Florida and Douglas Gray of Gainesville, Florida; three brothers Howell Longley of Acworth, New Hampshire, Layton Longley of Mendon, and Raymond Longley of Pomfret; five sisters, Beatrice Robinson of Woodstock, Neola Clay of Rutland, Loretta Earl of Bridgewater, Fostina Barrett of Windsor, and Bonnie Drop of Massachusetts.

She was predeceased by a brother Sam Longley; a sister Mary Tardie; and a step-son Edmund Gray.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Greater Hartford United Church of Christ, PO Box 265, Hartford, VT 05047.

