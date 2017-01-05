Ran family business at Woodstock Pizza ChefSOUTH POMFRET – Services will be held at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street, Haverhill, Massachusetts on Saturday, Jan. 7 at noon for Anthe or Athina Tsouknakis, 43, who passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Burial will in the Linwood Cemetery and a reception will follow.Athina leaves behind her husband of 20 years Alex Tsouknakis; two sons Eleas, Iosif; one daughter Alexandra; mother Kleanthe’ Daskalakis; three brothers, Misael, Manousos and Ioanni; one sister Georgia Loukogiorgakis, all from Rethimno, Crete Greece; grandmother Goergia Manousogiorgakis; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and god children.She was predeceased by her father, Iosif Daskalakis.Athina led an active life, lived for her family and friends. She knew how to laugh, love, and forgive. She loved to travel to Crete where her family and friends longed for her. She would always plan a special church service for the well being of her friends and family in a church that her great-grandfather built 150 years ago.Those wishing may make memorial donations to; Woodstock Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 570, Woodstock, Vermont 05091.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vermont. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the January 5, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.