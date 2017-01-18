WINDSOR — Services will be held at the convenience of her family for Barbara R. LaVanway, 82, a longtime resident of Windsor, who passed away Jan. 14 at the Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center in Springfield. Committal services will be held in the spring in the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor.

She was born May 11, 1934, in Waterbury, daughter of Edwin and Shirley (Jackson) Dalley.

She received her schooling in Waterbury and married Clarence E. LaVanway in Waitsfield on May 17, 1950. They resided in Waterbury until moving to Reading in 1961 and later to Windsor in 1984.

Mrs. LaVanway was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed raising her family. She and her husband were active with the Reading Little League Baseball program for several years. She was fond of gardening, baking, fishing and watching the Altanta Braves.

Survivors include five sons, Malcolm LaVanway and his wife, Janice of Leominster, Mass., Dennis LaVanway of Windsor, Harold LaVanway and his wife, Sue of White River Jct., Clarence LaVanway, Jr. and his wife, Mary of Woodstock, and Daniel LaVanway of Leominster, Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. LaVanway passed away on May 22, 1999. She was also predeceased by one brother, James Dalley; and one sister, Mona Patterson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center at 105 Chester Road, Springfield, 05156.

The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to her family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

This obituary will also appear in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

