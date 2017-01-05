GROTON — A graveside service will be held in the spring for Betty Ann Davis Rowell, 76, mother, sister, and friend who passed away at Cottage Hospital on Dec. 28.

She was born on Aug. 10 1940 in Randolph, daughter of Elwin and Violet Davis of Royalton.

She married John Rowell on Oct. 5, 1963 in Groton.

Betty attended Royalton Schools and South Royalton High School. She worked for Tunbridge Tables in Tunbridge for five years, was a homemaker and was self-employed for Vermont Lumber Specialities.

She is survived by four children, John (Jack) Rowell of Braintree, Janet and husband, Marcos Miller of Randolph, Julia and husband, Scott Crippen of Grimesland, North Carolina and Jeneil and husband, Scott McAllister of Woodsville, New Hampshire; three siblings, Ann Eastman of Groton, Eugene (Joe) Davis of Royalton and Alice (Neil) Lamson of Pomfret; five grandchildren, Bethany Silloway, Alan Foote, Amanda Lloyd, Bryanna Foote, and Christopher McAllister; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents; and her husband.

Betty loved gardening, genealogy, and her family. She will be remembered for her kindness and grace. She worked as a volunteer at the Groton Senior Meals for a number of years.

Contributions can be made to Royalton Historical Society, 4184 Route 14, South Royalton, 05068.

