By David Miles, Sports Correspondent

It was one last Nordic race for Olivia Brooks and she continued her string of second place finishes this season. The junior left this week to spend the remainder of the season at a school in Maine.

Brooks finished 20 seconds behind the race winner, a skier from Mt. Anthony. This was her third race this year and her third straight runner-up finish. “That’s a nice way for her to go out,” said Coach Nick Mahood.

Brooks was the only WUHS girl in the varsity race. Sophomore Claudia Mills came in fourth in the junior varsity event.

The race was moved from Brattleboro to Stratford in order to find suitable snow cover on which to race. The Wasps had never been to this venue before, but Mahood and the team were impressed with it. The elevation was a little higher which meant a bit more snow as well.

The boys finished second in the team race, behind Mt. Anthony, with Brattleboro placing third. And this was done with top skier Matthew Bassette away at a junior nationals event qualifier in New York State.

In his absence, brother Justice Bassette took second place, Teddy Krawczyk third, Oliver Wilson 11th and Alden Krawczyk 18th to score for the Wasps.

The Nordic team will return to action Wednesday, Jan. 25, for another Marble Valley League race, hosted by Mt. Anthony.