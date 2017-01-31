Staff Report

The Windsor Central Supervisory Union’s Act 46 Planning Committee voted Jan. 18 to submit its finalized Act 46 plan to the state Board of Education.

The plan would create a new school district overseen by an 18-member board. Under the proposal, elementary schools in Barnard and Reading would become pre-K-4 schools, sending Barnard 5-6 grade students to Prosper Valley School and Reading 5-6 grade students to Woodstock Elementary School. The Sherburne Elementary School in Killington and Woodstock Union High School would stay intact, according to the plan. The plan also adds Plymouth to the SU and leaves Pittsfield’s future undecided.

The Act 46 Plan will now be on the town meeting ballot in each of the local WCSU school districts, according to Justin Shipman, chair of the Act 46 Planning Committee. He said local school boards have given their approval to place the item on the ballot.

Informational meetings in each school district will be upcoming, Shipman said.

A public forum in Barnard was scheduled for Monday, January 30.

This article first appeared in the January 26, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

Shipman also said there will be some forums organized by Act 46 Planning Committee members.

The committee’s Act 46 plan will go before the state Board of Education at a hearing on Feb. 14, Shipman confirmed Tuesday.

Visit wcsu.net to view the committee’s Act 46 Plan. The committee recently started the website: voteonAct46.org