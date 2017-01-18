REIDSVILLE, North Carolina — Deborah Mary Hackett-Maine, 64, who died on Jan. 3 at the Hospice of Rockingham County in Reidsville, North Carolina after a prolonged battle with cancer. At her bedside was her husband of over 20-years, Michael Maine, and her older sister, Margaret Newhall, and Margaret’s husband, Russell Newhall.

Debbie was a graduate of the Medical Technology Program and the Secondary Education Program-Science at the University of South Florida. She had lived for many years in St. Petersburg, Florida where she worked as a Medical Technologist and as a Veterinarian Technician at the Animal Emergency Clinic.

Debbie attended The Master School and later Hanover High School from which she graduated in 1971. From the early 1970’s through 1980’s and even for some years afterwards, she was a riding instructor and horse trainer at the Vershire Riding School in Vershire, Vermont as well as at The Fulmer International School of Equitation in England. She also competed in dressage and cross-country eventing with great success. Her skill with and love of horses was highly respected. Deb had numerous life-long friendships among those she knew in Vershire and Fulmer. In the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, Debbie and her husband, Michael, operated Antiquity Gardens in Newport, NH. Deb also studied Reiki in the area and developed numbers friendships there before relocating to North Carolina. While in North Carolina Deb continued to care for her aging mother in her later years, and also worked as an advocate for animal rescue, a realtor, teacher and medical technologist.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Maine; two sisters, Margaret Newhall and Mary Sokol; four dogs; three cats; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Debbie was predeceased by her mother, Lucille Nichols; her father, Kieran J. Hackett, II; and two brothers, Kieran J. Hackett, III and Richard Blake Hackett (formerly of Woodstock).

Debbie was a true lover of animals, a gentle and kind soul who was loved dearly by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: The Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 Hwy 65, Reidsville, NC 27320

This obituary will also appear in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.