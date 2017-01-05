SPRINGFIELD – Memorial services were held Jan. 3, at Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield for Donna L. Aldrich, 78, who died Dec. 26 at her home. Rev. Malcolm Fowler, pastor, officiated.

She was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Springfield, daughter of Gerald and Thelma (Cady) Vittum.

She graduated from Springfield High School.

Mrs. Aldrich was employed as a para-educator at Chester-Andover Elementary School for many years. She also owned and operated her own bakery for several years. She enjoyed camping.

Survivors include two sons Marty Aldrich, of Springfield, and Rick Aldrich, of Ascutney; four siblings Jerry and Larry Vittum, of Reading, Dick Vittum, of Springfield, Judy Henning, of Chester; two grandchildren and a great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, 05156.

This obituary will also appear in the January 5, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.