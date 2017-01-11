The memorial service is scheduled for Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Science of Spirituality Meditation Center in Washington, DC for Dr. Stephan M. Silverman, 74, longtime school psychologist and child advocate, who died peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on Dec. 31 from complications of lung cancer treatment. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Steve’s life.He and his wife, Karin Silverman, had recently relocated to their new home in Woodstock.Steve is survived by his beloved wife; his son Gabriel Silverman; his daughter Shoshana Silverman Belisle; and his three grandchildren, Tess, Devi and Milo Belisle; one brother Gene Silverman; and sister Tina Silverman.He was predeceased by his parents Milton and Judith Silverman.Steve was born on Nov. 22, 1942 in Portsmouth, Virginia and was raised in the Washington, DC area. He attended Walter Johnson High School and the University of Maryland, and subsequently earned a PhD in clinical psychology from Emory University. Steve worked for 30 years in the Montgomery County Public School system as a child psychologist. He also had a private practice. He was a distinguished diagnostician, advocate for children with special needs and an author of books on attention deficit disorder and autism.While Steve found great satisfaction in his work, he also held a deep and lasting passion for jazz music and jazz drumming. Steve began playing drums as a teenager, gigged as a professional musician for several years in DC, Atlanta, and Israel, and then continued to practice and play in jazz bands while balancing his professional and family lives. Anyone who knew Steve well could appreciate how much he would light up while sitting behind a set of drums. He also loved to study, buy, and sell classic cars and in later years had at least one sports car in the garage.Steve met Karin in early 1975 and the two fell quickly in love and married within the year. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage together, united by their love for their dedicated spiritual practice, their family and the beach. Their longstanding meditation practice, spiritual faith and commitment to service provided a source of great support and resilience over the years.Condolences can be sent to 15 College Hill, Woodstock, VT 05091.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to any favorite charity that supports children, mental health services, food banks, hospice or cancer care, veterans organizations, or music.

This obituary will also appear in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

