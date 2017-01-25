WARNER, New Hampshire – There will be no calling hours for Earl Cornelius Boudette, longtime resident of Charlestown and formerly of Claremont, who died Jan. 20 at the Pine Rock Senior Living in Warner, New Hampshire. Burial and a celebration of Earl’s life will be held in the spring.

Earl was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Claremont, New Hampshire, son of William E. and Ida (Young) Boudette.

He grew up in Claremont and North Charlestown and graduated from Stevens High School in 1949. He attended the University of New Hampshire and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 1954.

Upon graduation from UNH, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army, attended Basic Infantry Officer Course at Fort Benning; and served the rest of his two-year commitment in Germany as platoon leader in the 2nd Infantry Regiment in Munich, and with Special Services in Berchtesgaden.

Upon discharge from the Army in 1956, Earl entered the teaching profession, accepting a position in the Woodstock school system. He then taught in Saranac Lake, New York, before returning to graduate school at the University of Innsbruck, Austria, in 1959. Upon completion, he accepted a position at Springfield High School, Springfield in 1960. He made Charlestown, New Hampshire his home.

Receiving a Fulbright Scholarship in 1962, he lived in Northeim, Germany, ’62-’63, where he taught at Gymnasium Corvinianum in Northeim and studied at Gottingen University. He also participated in activities coordinated by the United States Information Service in Hannover, Germany.

During his tenure in Springfield, Earl taught Social Studies, started the German program and was awarded the NEA Pacemaker Award for the design and teaching of a Humanities Pilot Program that was funded by a U.S. government grant. Among other honors, he was awarded two NDEA scholarships to Dartmouth College and two Arts & Humanities assignments to Williams College and the University of Oregon. He retired from his position at Springfield High School in 1993.

Skiing was his lifelong passion and he captained the USEUR Alpine Ski Team in 1956 that competed in international competitions in Europe. After coaching skiing at Woodstock and Saranac Lake, he served as an instructor and as a ski patrolman and the Mount Ascutney Resort.

Upon retirement, he became an active golfer and was accepted as a member on the Hooper Golf Club, serving one term on the board of directors.

Members of his surviving family include his sister, Norma Principe, of Springfield, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Earl was predeceased by two brothers, William and Eugene; two sisters, Thelma Lambert and Nathalie Breault; and his longtime companion, Christine Lawler.

Arrangements are with the Stringer Funeral Home and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH.

This obituary will also appear in the January 26, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

