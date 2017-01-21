By David Miles, Standard Correspondent

“Maybe we could add a banner to the gym this year,” mused Coach Dave Bloch in reflecting on the snowboarding teams’ prospects in 2017. Now in its fifth season snowboarding is still the youngest varsity sport at Woodstock Union High School, but the learning curve has been impressive.

The girls’ team finished second overall in the state last year and has a strong returning corps. As a junior, Evan Bloch led a boys’ team that was heavy on seniors by placing third overall in the individual competition. Coach Bloch initially thought those losses to graduation might mean a down year for the boys, but his outlook has begun to change.

“I didn’t think the boys would be as strong, but we’ve got some young rocket ships,” said Bloch. “Plus we’ve got some seniors who are either new to the team or returning after an absence of a year or two. They’re really bringing it too.”

In addition to Evan Bloch, seniors Evan Hotchkiss and Alex Blaiklock return for one final year of competition. Blaiklock placed fifth overall last year in the giant slalom event in the states.

Spencer Cole is back with the team after sitting out last season. “Spencer is a great rider who can definitely place for us this season,” said Bloch. “And newcomer seniors Devon Mumford, Chance Smith and Tyler Chynoweth could do the same.”

A strong corps of six freshmen also has Bloch excited. Gabe Bango shows great promise in both the giant slalom and slopestyle. The whole contingent should provide a solid nucleus for the snowboarding team for years to come.

On the girls’ side, McKenzie Dalton has rejoined the team after a year’s absence. “We’re very happy to have her back,” said Bloch. “She did great in our first meet last week.”

Dalton joins an experienced group that includes fellow seniors Grace McKeon, Rose O’Brien, and Cailin Saggese and junior Britney Poljacik.

“They are seasoned veterans. This should be their year,” said Bloch. “It will be tough sledding without them in the future.”

The WUHS girls won their initial meet of the season, a giant slalom at Okemo, last week by claiming half of the top eight spots. O’Brien finished second, McKeon third, Dalton fifth and Saggese eighth.

Bloch was particularly enthused by McKeon’s third place finish. “That came out of nowhere,” he said. “I’d never have guessed that.”

Black River and Mill River placed second and third, respectively, behind the Wasps.

In the boys’ race, Woodstock claimed second place, behind Twin Valley and just ahead of Rutland and Mill River. Blaiklock took second place and Hotchkiss fourth to pace Woodstock. Mumford – in the first race of this life – was a solid 15th, Bango 16th and Cole 18th.

The boarders return to Okemo today for a half-pipe competition.

This article first appeared in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.