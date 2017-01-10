READING — A celebration of life was held Jan. 7 at the Hartness House in Springfield for Gerald (Jerry) B. Vittum Jr. 82, lifetime resident of Reading, who died Jan. 3, 2017 at Springfield Hospital. A graveside burial will be held at a later date.He was born Dec. 17, 1934 in Springfield, son of Gerald and Thelma (Cady) Vittum.Jerry was a graduate from Springfield High School in 1951. He retired from Bryant Grinder Co after 43 years of employment, starting as a co-op student in High School.Jerry was a renowned softball pitcher for many teams most notable being The Wild Bunch in Claremont, NH. He was one of the founders of the Little Ascutney Snowmobile Club. Chairperson of the Reading School Board and a Volunteer of the Reading Fire Dept. Jerry enjoyed hunting, camping, snowmobiling and spending time at the family camp.Jerry is survived by his wife Evelyn (Pat) Rowlee Vittum; four children, Gary (Mary) Vittum, Reading, Kelly (Kathy) Vittum, Proctorville, Penny (Rock) Webster, Barnard and Barry (Tina) Vittum, Chester; one stepdaughter Dawn Rowlee, Cavendish; three siblings Larry Vittum, Reading, Judy Henning, Chester, and Richard Vittum, Springfield; six grandchildren Samantha, Reid, Brandi, Brodie, Breanna and Dylan; two great-grandchildren Sadie and Brooke; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Jerry was predeceased by his first wife Norah (Tink) Vittum one daughter Cindy; his parents; and sister Donna Aldrich.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Reading Fire and Rescue, PO Box 42 Reading Vermont, 05062 or Little Ascutney Club, PO Box 114 Reading Vermont, 05062.Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting the family with arrangements.

This obituary will also appear in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

