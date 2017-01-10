WHITE RIVER JCT. — A graveside service will be held in the spring in the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor for Geraldine Elizabeth Price, 95, who died Jan. 5 at her home at Graystone Village.

She was born July 18, 1921, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania daughter of Elden and Mary (Neudorf) Robinson.

She moved to Vermont as a young girl and attended schools in Brownsville.

At the age of 16 she married Leon H. Price and they lived in New York State for a time before returning to live in Windsor and Woodstock. She worked at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Windsor as a heal assembler. Later they moved to Lebanon, N.H, and in their later years they wintered in Florida.

Geraldine enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Geraldine is survived by two daughters, Shirley Woodward of White River Jct., and Judith Ann Worden and her husband, Timothy of Minot, Maine; a son, George Price of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; two brothers, William and Richard Robinson; and a granddaughter, Lori Tweed

Geraldine’s family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the VNA especially her caretakers, Christine, Dawn, and Jenn who were so wonderful with Geraldine’s care.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 66 Benning St., West Lebanon, NH 03784.

Condolences to Geraldine’s family may be expressed in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

The Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct. has been entrusted with arrangements.

