GRAFTON, New Hampshire — A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m at the Grafton Christian Fellowship Church, 201 Route 4, Grafton for Harold Edward “Duffy” Duefield, III, 67, who died suddenly Jan. 8 after years of declining health. Please bring a pair of your favorite kitchen spoons, and something good to eat at the pot luck following the celebration. Burial still to be scheduled will be held in the spring.

He was born July 5, 1949 in Hanover, New Hampshire.

He attended school on Turnpike Road in Grafton, which building is now known as the Grafton Town Hall. He graduated from Mascoma High School in 1967.

He worked summers with the Town of Grafton Highway Department. And of course, “Dare Devil Duff” worked as an open pit wall cleaner at Ruggles Mine. He hung by a rope and chopped loose rock from the face of granite walls. He spent a summer racing at Canaan dirt track raceway, racing in the 4-cylinder class at the track.

Duffy worked with his father as a lumber handler for a sawmill in Andover, New Hampshire. He loved running heavy equipment and truck driving. Duffy loved to hunt and fish. His favorite was Half Moon Pond in Grafton. He would get the gang together and fish evenings for hornpout.

He is survived by his father Harold E. Duefield, Jr. of Grafton; brother Frederick Duefield and grandson Joshua Duefield, both of Woodstock; one niece Christy (Woodard) Vanderveer of Windsor; and several great-nieces and nephews; and extended family members.

He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy (Littlefield) Duefield; wife, Ruth (Cummings) Duefield; one daughter Amy Duefield; one son Daniel Duefield; as well as his sister, Laura (Duefield) Beebe.

After the tragic losses in his life, he started a flower garden project at Huff Beach at Kilton Pond in Grafton. He spent many summers there in his youth. He had also become an active member of the Grafton Christian Fellowship in Grafton.

This obituary will also appear in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.