There is a winter weather advisory in effect from 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, January 23 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Windsor County area should expect snow, sleet and freezing rain starting Monday night. Accumulations of 4-6 inches of heavy, wet snow mixed with sleet and ice is expected along with winds of 10–15 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

A hazardous morning commute is anticipated for Tuesday morning travelers.