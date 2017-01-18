BETHEL — A graveside memorial service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester will be announced in the spring for Helen Iva Martin of Bethel who died Jan. 16 at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. There are no calling hours.

She was born Dec. 23, 1932 in Rochester, daughter of Robert and Prudence (Manning) Shepard.

She was raised in Rochester and had lived in Barnard, Randolph, and Winchendon, Massachusetts before moving to Bethel in 2011.

She was married to Lyndon Walker and Walter Martin, both of whom predeceased her.

Helen had worked at factories in Massachusetts and Waterbury Plastics in Bethel, and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and doing puzzles.

Survivors include two daughters, Helen Salls of Bethel and Evelyn Hukvari of New Hampshire; two brothers, Gerald Shepard and Richard Shepard; one sister Linda Shepard, all of Rochester; sister-in-law Wanda Shepard of Brattleboro; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by two sisters Arlene Ashley and Cheryl Robinson; and one brother Lawrence Shepard.

Private online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.

This obituary will also appear in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.