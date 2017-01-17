By Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

SHARON — A family dog died in a mid-morning house fire Friday morning on Moore Road in a corner of Sharon near the North Pomfret town line.

The first-alarm blaze at the residence of Kevin Lane and his wife Shirley Eastman-Lane was first noticed by a neighbor shortly after 11 a. m.

By the time firefighters from the Sharon, South Royalton, Broad Brook and Teago volunteer departments were able to reach the remote area off Howe Hill Road the house was “pretty well fully involved,” Sharon Fire Chief Jason Flint explained.

“It’s a total loss,” the chief said after his fire crews got back to their station just after 6 p.m. Friday evening. “It’s still kind of standing but the rafters are all burned off and the roof boards. The only thing left standing there is the metal roofing.”

Chief Flint said the fire appeared to have begun in an area near where a wood stove was located on the first floor, “and that’s kind of what we are leaning toward as a cause. We don’t really know for sure.”

The family’s older dog Kodi succumbed to the smoke in an upstairs bedroom but firefighters were able to recover him from the structure so that the family will be able to bury him, the chief said.

As of Wednesday morning, a gofundme.com page set up by a family friend to help the couple had raised nearly $6,000.

On the website, Jeff Peck wrote that even though the couple had lost all of their possessions in the blaze, “Kev and Mumsy (Eastman-Lane) have been like surrogate parents to me for over 30 years, they’re some of the warmest and happiest people I know, always greeting you with a smile no matter what may be going on in life. Anyone that knows them knows that this event won’t break their spirit.”

This article first appeared in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.