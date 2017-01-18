ROCHESTER — Services will be held in the spring in Rochester at a later date for Homer George Brown, a lifelong resident of Rochester, who died Jan. 11, at his home in Rochester.

He was born Dec. 8, 1921 in Rochester; son of Maxwell Brown who was born in Nova Scotia and Mina (Warner) Brown who was born in Prophetstown, Illinois.

He attended primary education in Rochester and after completing secondary education in Vergennes, enlisted in the U. S. Army. He was a Veteran of WWII with service 1943-1945 in India, Burma, and the China Theatre. Homer was a seventy year member of the American Legion Martin Fales Post 43 of Rochester.

On Jan. 3, 1949 he married Helen Anne Martin, daughter of Arthur and Mildred (Marsh) Martin of Rochester.

His early employment was logging for Lawrence E. White Sr in Rochester, then many years of running cutting crews for International Paper Company. After that, he operated a bulldozer for Whitcomb Construction on the Lebanon, New Hampshire airport expansion project and the construction of Interstate 89 in Vermont. He worked for Round Top Mountain Ski Resort in Plymouth for both outside summer and winter operations for a decade. He retired from General Electric in Rutland in 1986 where he had worked as a machinist for seven years. Homer was always looking to the future with great interest in the community, having served as Town Auditor for several years. His avid knack for gardening was shared by all. “Purely and simply, Homer was a man who loved and cared about his community”, says Joe Furman.

He is survived by a brother, Russell Brown and wife Audrey of Galion, Ohio; sister, Mrs. Doris Benware of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; three children, George Homer Brown and wife Lisa and grandson Brian Brown of Bealton, Virginia; Nancy Ann Brown of Danby and Janice Louise Brown who for the last 12 years has resided in the home to care for her elderly parents; two granddaughters, Heather M. Giddings, Jamie A. Giddings and Richard E. Butler; four great-grandsons Richard Jr., Colton, Utah and Lane Butler.

His wife predeceased him on May 15, 2010. He was also predeceased by four brothers, Maxwell Jr., Raymond, Robert and Rodney; and two sisters, Sylvia Alexander and Mary Ward.

