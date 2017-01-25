Janet Pulling Obituary, 60

CANAAN, New Hampshire —There will be no calling hours or funeral for Janet Leigh Pulling, born on Jan. 8, 1957 in Hanover, New Hampshire, who passed away at her home after a long illness on Jan. 20 in Canaan, New Hampshire. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock at a later date.

She is survived by her sister Diane Atwood of Woodstock; one son Christopher Michael Nestle and his wife Kassi Marie; two grandchildren, Josie Marie Nestle and Damian Micheal Nestle; all of Orange, New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her mother Marjorie Pearl Gray; her father Gerald Freeman Pulling; and one brother Gerald Freeman Jr.

She graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1975 and decided to enter the work force rather than attend college.

Most of her adult life was spent working for several car dealerships in the Upper Valley. She also worked for DHMC in Lebanon, NH, for the insurance department of Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She held a degree in Hospitality. After being told she had Crones Disease she found it harder and harder to work and eventually became disable in 1991.

She had too many interests to list them all, but she loved crafting, gardening, her three Shetland sheepdogs, her rescue horses in Norridgewock, Maine, and raising Netherland Dwarf Rabbits selling many to pet stores in both Maine and New Hampshire. She loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. She was an avid collector of cobalt blue glasswear and sports cards. She loved yard sales, flea markets, and the idea of reclaiming items and turning them from trash to treasures. She was not afraid of using all kinds of tools. She did not like wasting life.

The most important thing was time with her family. Life is short so say, “I love you” every chance you get.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Canaan NH Fast Squad, P. O. Box 35, Canaan, NH 03741.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, an online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the January 26, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

