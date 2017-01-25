HARTLAND — A memorial service will be held at Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon, New Hampshire on Saturday, Jan. 28 for Karl David Meagher who was taken to his eternal home on Jan. 19, after a long battle with cancer. Gathering will be at 1 p.m. and the service begins at 2 p.m. His devotion to family and his firm belief in God’s goodness gave him joy and peace in the struggle.

Karl was born to the late James A. and Carmen R. Meagher in Pacific Grove, California. His childhood and adolescence were full of exploration and adventures along the beautiful California coast.

Karl entered the building trade right out of high school, and perfected his skill as a carpenter over the next 45 years. His family jokingly called him “Mr. Fixit,” for he loved the challenge to use his skills to fix any problem.

Karl was happiest when sailing or canoeing on a beautiful summer day. The memories of 30 years of camping, sunning, boating, and bird watching with Karl on Silver Lake in Barnard, will be with his family forever.

Whether on the California coast or in the woods of Vermont, Karl’s passion was in contemplating the glory of God, especially as demonstrated in the wonder of His creation.

Karl is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jesstine (Tina); his son Joseph, daughter-in-law Chelsea and their three children, Aeden, Emmalynne, and Alice; his siblings: Robert Meagher and wife Caroline, John Meagher and Margaret Oxford. Karl will also be remembered by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Karl was predeceased by his parents; his brother Frederic Meagher (Fritzi); and brother-in-law Elery Oxford.

Karl loved flowers but also desired that any memorial gifts be made to the Pregnancy Center of the Upper Valley.

