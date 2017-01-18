Other Woodstock Emergency Services Personnel Honored

By Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent

Last spring, Cole Wescott, a junior student at Woodstock Union High School, was hit by a flying javelin during track practice. The javelin went clearly through the skin in his upper thigh but remained embedded in his leg.

While the seven-foot length of the javelin made it a challenge, quick thinking by EMT Paul “Chip’ Kendall brought the situation under control.

“I put out a call over the radio asking for a tubing cutter…one of the fireman happened to have one in his truck,” Kendall said. “I made the last cut and it (the tubing cutter) fell apart in my hands,” he added noting that they now have a tubing cutter in one of their rescue vehicles. “He came onto the scene with a very calm attitude that I believe helped to calm people down and allowed him to work as efficiently as he did,” Wescott said. “He did a good job of engaging me in conversation and was able to explain what was happening, what might happen.”

“Chip Kendall thought enough to step outside the box… (he) was able to solve the problem of patient packaging and transport by cutting the object without causing further distress to the patient and allowing for timely definitive care,” Fire Fighter Paramedic/Assistant Chief Misha McNabb said.

Kendall recently received a special commendation award from the Woodstock Ambulance Service for that rescue. He also received the 30-year service award.

“We were trained for ski poles (going through the leg) back when I was on ski patrol…that was unique,” Kendall said about the javelin incident.

Kendall, who owns Kedron Valley Stables and Kedron Valley Sugarmakers, is not only on the ambulance service (currently working one day a week and one weekend a month) but is also a member of the fire department where he has served for 40 years, joining when he was 18. He is currently the South Woodstock fire chief.

“It is a good thing to do for the community and it helps keep taxes down,” Kendall said of his service. Although he does admit that juggling his business work and the emergency services work “can get pretty tough.”

“You just deal with situations as they come,” he says of emergencies, noting that it is gratifying to be able to help people.

While he has seen all kinds of different emergencies in his 30 years in the ambulance department, the biggest changes have come from another area. “There are a lot more regulations and schooling required.’ Kendall said.

Several other members of the Woodstock Ambulance Service also received awards in a recent ceremony. Lisa Linton received Lisa Linton EMS Provider of the year.

“Lisa goes above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis.. .Lisa has assumed the responsibility of educating herself, to the best of her ability and resources, about the business aspect of Woodstock Ambulance Service and continues to show an amazing amount of tenacity should she be confronted with a challenge that she has not experienced yet,” McNabb said.

Remy Bacaicoa, Christine Gould and Jim Armbruster received a Life Saver Award for their acts resulting in saving a patient’s life. “The Patient not Allison Wade and only had a return of spontaneous Josh Linton circulation but was also discharged home from the hospital to be treated medically,” McNabb said.

Allison Wade and Josh Linton received the Meritorious Conduct Award for the way they handled themselves while performing their duties as EMTs. “They were involved in an unsecured scene with bystanders impeding the efforts of rescue personnel on scene.” McNabb said.

Mary Oldenburg received a 15-year service award.

As the award ceremony was taking place, an emergency services call came in and some of the recipients had to leave before receiving their awards. As the saying goes, duty calls.

This article first appeared in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.