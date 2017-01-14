By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Alan Wilson, then president of Killington Resort, and Dr. Thomas Benson, president of Green Mountain College got together in August 2001 and came up with an idea that has been a gratifying success – the Killington School of Resort Management. According to the director of the program, Frank Pauze, Wilson had sensed a growing need for younger management candidates in the resort industry, particularly in ski resorts. Benson was looking for innovative ways to expand GMC’s business education opportunities. The match seemed a natural.

Pauze was brought to GMC to get the actual operations up and running.

“The second week of classes started on Sept. 11,” he said. “Quite a distraction.”

GMC leased a defunct ski lodge known as rhe Killington Village Inn, on Killington Road to house the 35 KSRM students, including four student leaders.

“The lodge is our living/ learning laboratory,” Pauze said. “The students run the place like a business.”

If any supplies are needed, students in charge of supplies have to complete a requisition form. If maintenance work is required, they have to file a work order form. Other students act as liaison between the student dining facility and Fitz-Vogt, the food services contractor. Everything is done under the constraints of a budget the students create. Besides taking care of their own needs, visiting prospective students are housed like hotel guests by the dorm residents. Every function of The Lodge, Pauze said, is a learning experience.

The course itself includes what Pauze calls “four meaningful work experiences.” For the first two years students work at the resort on a “co-op” program doing every task from the menial to entry-level management. They clean, make snow, wait on tables, sell merchandise, sell lift tickets, count receipts … in short, they start at the bottom and work their way up, getting to understand the jobs and the people that perform them as training for later management positions.

“They learn how to deal with customers in front-of-the-house positions,” he said, “and how to make sure things work smoothly in the back-of-the-house as well.”

A few students have worked at the resort’s day care center—they undergo all the background checks and emergency situation training that commercial day care workers are required to endure.

If this sounds like the infamous “free interns” scams one hears about in other industries, forget it. Students are paid “prevailing wage for the work they perform.” They work 35-40 hours per week at the Resort, which has 200 points of sale, and attend 3-4 hours of classes three days a week as well.

“Students make, on average, $16,500 over their three-year course,” Pauze pointed out. “And besides work experience and class time they have to write papers, do research and communicate their experiences and what they’ve learned.”

He said the relationship with the resort is crucial to the program. However, in their third year, unless they’ve been awarded a management position at Killington, students are required to work at a different resort, the purpose being to broaden their experience and to give them insight into comparing the jobs and how the resorts are managed and operated.

Pauze confessed he is not an expert regarding the financial aid system at GMC, but he knows that almost all the students on the main campus in Poultney receive some level of aid. He believes the average amount is around $15,000. The full tuition plus fees package at GMC in 2015-2016 was $48,724.

Much of a resort’s business involves producing and staging events. Students operate The Jib on an ongoing basis, a terrain park they designed and built adjacent to The Lodge. A terrain park is like a skateboard park, except participants are on snowboards instead of skateboards, including rails, ramps, half-pipes, banks and the like. The Jib isn’t generally open to the public, but on February 18 the students have organized an open competition called a “rail jam,” charging entrants $10 and awarding prizes based on performance.

Students come to KSRM from all over. Last year Taylor Hiers from Woodstock worked full time at the Woodstock Inn while she was a student.

Jason Rubin, who is from South Kingston Rhode Island, is a current student handling social media for the school.

“I was drawn here by my intense interest in the ski and snowboard industry,” Rubin said. “The school has great professors and the work experience is very valuable.”

He said the partnership with the resort is beneficial.

“It’s amazing the doors that working here opens for you,” he said. “And working in the front lines gives relevance to what you learn in the classroom.”

There are six KSRM graduates working in Killington, 5 of them employed at the Resort. Other positions held by alums include purchasing manager at Stowe Ski Resort, wedding coordinator at Bolton Valley, management positions at the Mt. Washington Hotel and American Cruise Lines, and human resources management at Macy’s in New York. Ninety percent of graduates continue in the resort or hospitality field, according to the school’s website.

Rubin said the students are all very strong academically, and the gender ratio is about two males to one female.

Events are an integral part of running a resort. All the students stayed in Killington after the end of their school term to participate in supporting the FIS World Cup Women’s Ski Race in November, which attracted 30,000 spectators and participants.

“It was our World Cup experience that inspired us to create the railjam,” Rubin said.

