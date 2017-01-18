A memorial service is being planned for later this spring for Lucie W. Lewin, 81, who died at her home in Woodstock on Jan. 13 surrounded by her family.Lucie was born on Feb. 19, 1935 in Hanover, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Dr. Wendall and Helen (Fisher) Woods.Lucie graduated from Woodstock High School in 1953 and from the University of Vermont Dental Hygienist School in 1955.She married Leon Lewin later that year. She was a dental hygienist for Dr. Jack Butz from 1955 until his retirement, Lucie retired in 2005.Lucie was a member of the Vermont Dental Hygienist Association and received the Outstanding Dental Hygienist award in 2001. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, crafting, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.Lucie is survived by three sons; Morrie and wife Robin Lewin of Grafton, Massachusetts, Robert and wife Sarah Lewin of Blue Mountain Lake, New York, and John Lewin of Holly Hill, Florida; one daughter Sue (Lewin) and husband Michael Bryan of Hartland; five grandchildren; and a number of nieces nephews and cousins.She was predeceased by her husband Leon in May of 2016; and a brother Robert Woods.Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Woodstock Fireman’s Relief Fund, 454 Woodstock Road, Woodstock, 05091 or to the American Legion Ora E. Paul Post#24, 59 Central Street, Woodstock, 05091.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, VT an online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

