NORTH CLARENDON – Funeral services were held Jan. 2 in the First Baptist Church for Mae V. Derby, 70, who died Dec. 26 at her home. Rev. Jon Stratton, pastor, officiated.

Entombment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, with burial there at a later date.

She was born April 10, 1946, in Rutland, daughter of Reginald and Myrta Birdie (Stone) Pitts.

Mrs. Derby graduated from Rutland High School and was a caregiver for many in the Rutland area for years.

She loved her family, especially being with her grandchildren, enjoyed reading the Bible and making cross-stitch items.

Survivors include her mother of North Clarendon; nine children, Stella Alexander, of West Rutland, Kathy Alexander, of Rutland, Helen Hewitt, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Gordon Alexander, of Rutland, Nancy Majka, of Shrewsbury, Peter Alexander, of Bridgewater, David Alexander, of Rutland, Wanda Johnson, of North Clarendon, and Andrew Derby, of Rutland; a brother, Ronald Pitts; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Earl Derby Sr.; a son, Earl Derby Jr.; and a brother, William Pitts.

Arrangements were under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home.

