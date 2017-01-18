GREENFIELD, Massachusetts — A lifetime of kindness, compassion and joy is the legacy Margaret (Meg) Davenport Jillson Finn leaves behind.

Meg was a career nurse, eventually meeting Richmond Jillson, an aspiring Unitarian-Universalist minister and educator from South Pomfret. They married raising two children, Lynn McMorris of Quechee and Peter Jillson of Barnard. After Richmond’s passing in ‘94, Meg returned to her hometown of Greenfield, Massachusetts where she married a long-time friend, William Finn.

Margaret and Bill had walked to school from the age of seven. Together, they enjoyed an active social life. Meg was loved for her fun and devilment. A few of Meg’s hobbies were playing the piano, dancing and quilting. She was also an outstanding baker and award-winning seamstress. Meg was always someone you wanted to be around.

Her friends and family were always in her thoughts, putting them first throughout her life. She was born on Dec. 16, 1924, she passed after a brief illness on New Year’s Day 2017, surrounded by family and friends in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

She is survived by her children, Lynn and Peter, and her grandson, Nicholas Jillson. A daughter-in-law Anne Marie Delaney and son-in-law Paul McMorris.

We all feel she made the most of her time with us and was the best mom and grandma going!

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Universalist Church & Society of Barnard, P.O. Box 857, Barnard, 05031.

This obituary will also appear in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

