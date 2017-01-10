WALDOBORO, Maine — A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lenzi’s 810 Merrimack Ave Dracut, Massachusetts for Michael J. Sands, who died tragically in an auto accident on Jan. 6. Michael lived life fully and loved his family deeply.

Michael was educated in Dracut public schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School. He began his career at MA/Com in Burlington where he was a stock and shipping manager. He met his wife Cindy there. In 1996, Mike, Cindy, and their son Michael relocated to a long held family property in Woodstock. When Michael wasn’t performing in his position as General Manager of F.H. Gillingham’s, he could be found remodeling his lovely old house – once the 2-room schoolhouse for the Woodstock area or fostering his love of nature wandering the hills surrounding his home.

Mike and Cindy recently relocated to their family farm in Maine to follow their dreams of living on the ocean, farming, and opening a general store. He helped found Almost Edible Soaps, a family run company that hand crafts soap and body products. In his spare time, he worked on rebuilding the family home and barns, walking the woods and fields with his favorite dog Sheba, watching the family herd of Dwarf Nigerian Goats frolic, and smiling as the horses raced up and down the farm pastures. Mike cherished time spent outdoors and loved hunting.

He is survived by his wife Cindy Straghan Sands; one son Michael Daigle Jr. and wife Brandy Pelkey of Sharon; mother Danielle Keans Sands of Haverhill; father Paul Sands and his wife MaryJo of Hamstead, New Hampshire; two sisters Nicole Constabile and her fiancé David Pereira of Haverhill, Massachusetts and Stefanie Gagne and her fiancé Bryan Sparks of Nashua, New Hampshire; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by loving in-laws, and a host of life-long friends.

Michael was a dedicated husband and best friend to Cindy, loving father, caring son, best brother, favorite uncle, and great friend; he will be greatly missed.

This obituary will also appear in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

