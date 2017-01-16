By Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent

WOODSTOCK — For the next few days, it may be possible for everyone to land on “Free Parking” in the village as the shift is made to the new “smart” parking meters.

“It is essentially like a laptop computer or a smartphone,” Police Chief Robbie Blish said of the new meters, which will be installed beginning on Jan. 17, when a representative from the company who is leasing the meters to the village is here to oversee their installation.

The new meters will take both coins and credit cards and will be able to be programmed from a computer at the Emergency Services Building. The meters send a message via the computer if they are not working and will even send a revenue count, so it will be easier to determine which meters are used most often.

The latter information can be used to determine if meter rates should be raised in key areas during peak times in order to encourage turnover of parking spots. Rate changes can also be made remotely.

“The meters belong to the company. They make their money from each credit card swipe,” Village Manager Phil Swanson told the Trustees. He noted that the village will be responsible for any damage to the meters such as what could occur from a vehicle hitting the meter.

In other parking matters, Nick Ferro thanked the Trustees for their help getting the new village employee parking area set up on Mechanic Street. “It’s working out really well. All 16 spots are rented by employees and a waiting list is starting to form.”

However, not everyone is happy with the new parking lot.

“I am concerned because I have had people voice concerns with it,” Woodstock Chamber of Commerce Director Beth Finlayson said, despite the fact that she is actually one of the employees who has a leased spot.

The Trustees also received a letter strongly objecting to the new employee parking program.

“Most of the year, parking is at a premium on Central Street, accordingly many area residents need to park in the Mechanic Street Parking Lot to conduct business in Town,” wrote Deborah Phillips and Nancy Pike, although nine other residents also signed the letter. They noted that half the spaces in that lot are now designated as private parking.

The letter goes on to note that this loss of parking could provide challenges to people who are handicapped or physically challenged (especially since they are next to the information center and public restroom) as well as those who need a shady spot to park when they have a pet in the car.

“Anything new takes time,” Trustee Cary Agin stated in response to the letter. The other trustees agreed, noting they will watch the parking situation.

In other business, trustees approved a new two-year contract for police services with the town. The contract provides for “continuous emergency response and such other services as are directed by appropriate municipal authority.”

The town will pay 50 percent of administrative salaries and benefits and 37 percent of most other costs for fiscal year 2017 and the latter will increase to 41 percent in 2018. For fiscal year 2016, the town paid 25 percent of those costs (but still 50 percent of administrative salaries and benefits).

The Woodstock Select Board will vote on this in their meeting next week, as both boards prepare for their annual meetings where voters will ultimately decide on the budgets.

Trustee Chair Candace Coburn thanked Emo Chynoweth for his service to the Board of Trustees, as this is his last meeting since he is moving out of the village into the town. Coburn will be retiring from the board this year as well.

Nominating petitions to run for Village Trustee are due to the town clerk by Jan. 30. A petition requires 10 signatures from registered village voters.

“I hope people do take out papers and come to serve the community,” Coburn said, adding that, unlike other boards, “there’s no fundraising. You can just talk policy.”



This article first appeared in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.