A service is being planned at Big Moose Lake Chapel in the Adirondacks in New York this August for Patricia “Trish” Kohl Hadden, 83, who died peacefully on Jan. 7 at Woodstock Terrace surrounded by her family after 6 years with Alzheimer’s.She was born on April 18, 1933 in Sumner, Washington daughter of Dr. Gerald and Madeline (Nunn) Kohl.After the war the family moved to Tacoma, Washington where she graduated Stadium High School. She attended University of Arizona transferring to the University of Washington graduating with a BA. Trish followed her dream and joined United Airlines as a stewardess for two years based in Chicago and then New York.Trish met her husband Sandy in New York after moving into the same apartment building. She gave up flying and went to work for the New Yorker Magazine as a secretary. On June 6, 1959 she married Sandy Hadden and moved to Yonkers, New York where they started a family, after the first of three children were born she became a mother and housewife.They moved to Pellum, New York and Trish went to nursing school. Obtaining an RN degree and worked in New York City in the office of a surgeon and later for the New York Blood Bank.Trish was always fond of music and enjoyed a good musical talent. She was part of the Pellum Larcks, a women’s singing group.Trish and Sandy moved to Hartland in 1986 and then Woodstock in 2008. To keep busy Trish volunteered as a patient sitter at DHMC until later giving her time to Hospice for several years.Trish and Sandy enjoyed traveling including throughout Europe on both land and sea. Trish developed a unique love for traveling on Clipper Ships. Trish enjoyed many friendships and being part of the First Congregational Church of Hartland.She is survived by her husband Sandy, and their three children; Christopher and wife Brenda and sons Mathew and Alexander, Hartley and Bob and two children Samantha and Robby, and Gerry and Anne and three children Lula, Nino, and Emile, and a great-granddaughter Halle; one sister Barbara Adams; and one brother Alexander and their families.In addition to her parents; she is predeceased by a sister Joan Johnson.Trish would like to remember the wonderful staff at Woodstock Terrace.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

