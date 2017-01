A service is being planned for later this year in up state New York for Patricia Kohl Hadden, 83, who died peacefully Jan. 7 at Woodstock Terrace surrounded by her family.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock.

This obituary notice will also appear in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

