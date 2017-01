As an alternative afterschool winter activity to the Woodstock Ski Runners Program, ArtisTree offers Art Runners to those students who don’t ski or snowboard.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the January 19, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here