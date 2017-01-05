On hiatus from their shows in Las Vegas, Recycled Percussion exploded onto the Lebanon Opera House stage Wednesday night, Dec. 28. With close to eight miles of Christmas lights, lots of trash cans, a couple of ladders and many costumes, this quartet entertained the nearly sold out crowd.

Justin Spencer formed Recycled Percussion in 1994 as part of a high school talent show in Goffstown New Hampshire. The band appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2009. After being featured on the cover of “USA Today” and being voted National Act of the Year a record-breaking six times, the band gained world-wide recognition. In 2010 they became headliners in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood. Each winter they take time away from Vegas to return to New Hampshire to give back to the children of New Hampshire. This year they packed a tractor trailer and drove from Las Vegas to New Hampshire to give away over 25, 000 toys on Christmas Day.

Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the January 5, 2017 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

