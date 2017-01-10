BARRE, formerly of South Royalton and Montpelier — Per his request there will be no calling hours or services for R. Austin Wood who passed away on Jan. 4. Burial will be at the convenience of the family, with a service at that time in Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1923, in Randolph, son of Walter and Annie MacDonald Wood.

He graduated from Randolph High School in 1941. He was one of the original Galloping Ghosts of 1940. He attended Vermont Junior College, now Union College of Montpelier, and Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He married Alberta Wooster of Randolph Center his high school sweet- heart in 1944.

While in the service, Austin played professional basketball for the City of Pittsburgh. After he got out of the service, he got an offer from the Philadelphia Phillies to play baseball for them. He turned it down because of his family. He then went to barber school in Hartford, Connecticut and was a barber for 20 years – four years in Randolph and 16 in South Royalton. He also worked in the U.S. Post Office in South Royalton. After that he was a coach and Athletic Director at Vermont Technical College for 20 years. He coached basketball, baseball and Soccer. He retired in 1983 and then drove parttime for Stagecoach in Randolph for four years

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in South Royalton and the American Legion Post 9 in Randolph.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta of Barre; and his children, Diane Cleary of East Calais, Joe Michaud, his son-in-law, and Donald and his wife Cynthia of Randolph; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; he was predeceased by one son, David of South Royalton; a daughter, Donna Michaud of Barre; his son-in-law, Robert Cleary and granddaughter Kelly Cleary of Calais; two sisters, Doris Bell of Williston and Coralyn Osha of Randolph; and five brothers, Leyland of Randolph, Stanley of Randolph, Ivan of Plainville, Connecticut, Lindell of South Royalton and Hazen of Essex Jct.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph Sports Boosters c/o Randolph Union High School, 15 Forest St., Randolph, VT 05060.

