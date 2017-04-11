Ronald Doan III Obituary

Ronald Atkinson Doan III, born Dec. 1, 1953 in Trenton, New Jersey, son of Constance Allmaras Doan and Ronald Atkinson Doan, Jr.

He celebrated his 63rd birthday on Dec. 1 and passed away on Dec. 18, 2016 at Mt Ascutney Hospital.

Longtime Woodstock resident, Ron graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1971.

Ron’s favorite time of year was the summer, when he could work on his property and have picnic and bonfires with his friends and family. He also had many cats over the years and adored them.

He is survived by his longtime companion Kathie Lawrence; his mother, Constance Fitzcharles of Woodstock; two sisters, Constance Searl of Franklin, New Hampshire and Jocelyn Holford of Oakland, California; two brothers Jim Fitzcharles of Naples, Florida and John Fitzcharles of Sciota, Pennsylvania; two step-brothers Kevin Fitzcharles of Cairo, Egypt and Andrew Fitzcharles of Los Gatos, California; and two stepsisters Uma Fitzcharles of India and Leslie Cadaver of Columbia. Ron also had many longtime friends, most notably Jim Langhans who spent much time with Ron particularly in the end and Arden Carpenter who looked after Ron’s house while he was in the hospital.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for Ron at Dartmouth Hitchcock and the hospice team at Mt. Ascutney Hospital.

Ron will be remembered and cherished forever by his family and close friends.

This obituary will also appear in the January 5, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.