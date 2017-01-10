TYSON — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Tyson Congregational Church, 39 Dublin Road, Ludlow for Roy M. Pierson, 85, who died Jan. 9 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Jct., following a period of failing health. Rev. Margo Marrone, pastor, will officiate. Committal services will be held in the spring in the Plymouth Notch Cemetery.

He was born in Springfield, on Dec. 10, 1931 and had been a lifetime area resident.

Roy was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. He had been employed as a Quality Control Technician by Precision Valley Communications in Springfield.

On July 4, 1964 he married the former Julia Massey. They had been married for 52 years.

Roy was an avid reader. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and bird watching. He served as a volunteer librarian at the Tyson Library as well as a member of the Tyson’s Volunteer Fire Department.

Members of his family include two sons, Scott Pierson and his wife, Tammy, Vernon, Connecticut; Michael Pierson, Tyson; a daughter, Shiela Pierson-Roy and her husband, Jon, Strafford, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, Benjamin Roy, Timothy Roy, Britney Pierson-Thomas, Caitlin Pierson, four great-great-grandchildren, Reagan E. Roy, Calvin B. Roy, Turner B. Roy and James E. Thomas, IV.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the VA Patient Activity Fund, 215 N. Main Street, White River Jct., VT 05009 or the American Lung Association, VT Chapter, 372 Hurricane Lane, Williston, VT 05495.

