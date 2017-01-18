HARTLAND — There will be no services at this time for Ruth B. Warren, 90, who died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Jan. 10 following a long illness.

She was born in Yalesville, Connecticut.

Ruth was a graduate of New Haven State Teachers College. She taught kindergarten in Connecticut before marrying Wendell Warren. She also lived in Concord, Massachusetts and Hartland.

Ruth loved music, books and her flower gardens. She thrived in her role as a homemaker as her family was her greatest joy.

Ruth is survived by four children; Jack Warren, Susan Hathorn, David Warren, and Deb Crosby; as well as 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents William and Anna (Lundberg) Brown; and her husband J. Wendell Warren.

Instead of donations, Ruth requests that you love a little child or plant a garden to make this a better world.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.