Showing, Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Woodstock Town Hall Theater, Admission is free.



By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

It is no secret – at least from the adult perspective – that there is deep concern about the quintessential teenager in the 21st century digital age.

With eyes downward and fingers snapping on a 4-inch-by-six-inch gadget for the majority of their day, most adolescents are communicating through an intense form of social media – a practice that is affecting their reading, writing and even social graces.

Now, physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston, having witnessed this behavior in her own children, is offering some solutions to what some perceive is an alarming problem on how adults can empower youngsters to find a balance in this highly technological world.

In her new 68-minute documentary, “Screenagers,” Ruston probes into family life, including her own, to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction.

Next week, Woodstock will get a taste of this innovative film that reveals poignant and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists and brain scientists, about how tech time impacts kids’ development.

One such story, for example, reveals a 14-year-old victim of social media bullying that stemmed from her trying to hide her use of social media from her parents.

“I originally heard about the film from a parent at my school who saw an advertisement and watched the trailer,” said Woodstock Elementary School counselor Erin Klocek. “She suggested we try to bring it to Woodstock. I looked into it and felt it was a subject that impacts many of the parents and students in our schools.”

Klocek is responsible for obtaining the film and showing it to the community on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. Admission is free. There will be a discussion panel to accommodate questions and answers for about 30 minutes following the film.

The documentary looks specifically at how parents, children, teens and family systems are impacted by screens and digital media on a daily basis, Klocek related.

“It delves into the psychology behind digital media usage, using science and research to back up claims,” said Klocek. “The film emphasizes with parents without judgment.”

The story is told from the perspective of a mother who is faced with the struggle of setting limits around technology. It illustrates the ups and downs many families experience around whether to give their teenager an iPhone or how to maintain control while also teaching and encouraging independence and responsibility.

“As a school counselor, I’m always looking for strategies that I can suggest to parents faced with these difficulties,” said Klocek. “I, myself, am beginning to experience these issues with my 6-year-old.”

Klocek noted that the movie left her feeling not alone in her struggles and that there are ways to positively and effectively address the issue.

The film also touches on video game addiction, body image, and the impact that excessive screen time has on cognitive ability in young children.

“It’s a very powerful film, and I’m excited to be able to share it with our community,” said Klocek.

Ruston is a Stanford trained physician and mother of two. Through her company, MyDoc Productions, she has made other award-winning documentaries, specifically about mental health. She was educated at Cornell University, Stanford Medical School and the University of California, San Francisco for her residency.

The filmmaker’s decision to make “Screenagers” is based on her strong belief of helping children navigate their technological world. She is passionate about films being educational vehicles to supporting families and communities.

Ruston was unavailable for comment for the screening of “Screenagers” in Woodstock.

The film is appropriate for fifth graders and up. All fifth and sixth graders will also see the film at WES as part of their health curriculum.

“They will watch it as a class and have a follow up lesson to determine what they took away and answer any questions they may have,” said Klocek. “If they don’t wish to watch it, however, they don’t have to.”

There will be an accompanying educator discussion guide intended to support teachers in the classroom as they review the film and discuss its impact with their students, Klocek said. The guide contains a synopsis of many of the film’s main stories, references to research studies featured in the film, and sample discussion questions.

There is also a parents guide available to families who can continue to participate in Tech Talk Tuesdays using conversation prompts from the “Screenagers” website.

For further information, visit www.screenagersmovie.com.

This article first appeared in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.