Home Destroyed, Dog Dies in Sharon Fire
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Top Stories
Burglary Suspect Caught After Chase
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
VOSHA Investigates Death of Longtime Killington Worker
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Hartland Library Director Wants to Serve As ‘Book Matchmaker’
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Kendall Receives Award for Three Decades of Services
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
Warrant Issued for Woodstock Bank Robber
by Tony Marquis, Standard Staff
Superintendent Search Down to Five Candidates
by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff
New Parking Meters Coming on January 17
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
A Very Colorful Personality, The Vivid Art of Woodstock’s Patsy Highberg
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
West Windsor School Tax Could Drop Significantly
by Ton Kenyon, West Windsor
Fun with Fermented Veggies
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy
Act 46 Committee Will Hold Special Meeting on Jan. 30
by Chloe Powell, Barnard News
A Hundred Acts of Kindness and Other Winter Warmers
by Stephen D’Agostino, The Reading Review
Mentors Make a Profound Difference
by Melanie Sheehan, Executive Director Ottauquechee Community Partnership
OBITUARIES
Anna Forest 79
Bonnie Potwin
David Rushford
Gerald Vittum Jr
Geraldine Price
Michael Sands
Patricia Hadden 83
R. Austin Wood
Thomas Stanley
William Gamage
Roy Pierson
Dr Stephan Silverman
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Patsy Highberg Art Opening
An exhibit of works by Patsy Highberg is on display at the Norman Williams Public Library Mezzanine until February 13. An opening reception was held on Friday, January 6, 2017.
http://www.thevermontstandard.com/2017/01/photos-patsy-highberg-art-opening/
Woodstock Ski Runners, First Day 2017
The first day of the Woodstock Ski Runners kids skiing and snowboarding program after school was held on Friday, January 6, 2017.
Fermenting Vegetables Cooking Class
The Inn at Weathersfield hosts its Hidden Kitchen classes. The Fermenting Vegetables class is taught by Jason and Caitlin Elberson.
WUHS Boys Basketball vs Fair Haven, 2017
The Woodstock Union High School boys basketball team took on Fair Haven at home on Monday, January 9. The game ended in a Woodstock loss 71-55 making them 4-4 for the season.