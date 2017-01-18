Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Boards OK Police Contract
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
Principal Job Draws 16 Applications
Staff Report
Views Diverge on Act 46 Plan
by Tony Marquis, Standard Staff
Sheriff Explains Where Speeding Fines Go
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Killington Taxpayer Support of World Cup Debated
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Author Vividly Tells Story of Hurricane
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Parasites, Hunting May Threaten Moose Population
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Solution Laid Out for Barnard Firehouse Well Issue
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Plymouth Board’s Patience Wears Thin on Audit Delays
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
EDC Gets $5K for Communications
Staff Report
Rachel Shields Proposes Methods to Keep Young Adults in VT
by Mary Lee Camp, Business Bits
Local Farmers Discuss Sustainability at Watershed Meeting
‘Screenagers’ Explores Impact of Digital Tech on TeensSPORTS
Woodstock Girls Hockey Gets Big Win Against U-32
by David Miles, Standard Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Barbara LaVanway
Deborah Hackett-Maine
Harold ‘Duffy’ Duefield
Helen Martin
Homer Brown
Lucie Lewin
Margaret Finn
Patricia Hadden
Ruth Warren
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Art Runners at ArtisTree
As an alternative afterschool winter activity to the Woodstock Ski Runners Program, ArtisTree offeres Art Runners to those students who don’t ski or snowboard.
Curling at Union Arena, 2017
The Union Arena hosts curling event throughout the season. The Woodstock Curling Club is a member of the Upper Valley Curling Club.
WUHS Girls Hockey vs U32
WUHS Girls Hockey team took on U32 at the Union Arena. The Wasps walked away with the win 5-2.
Vermont State Legislature’s First Day 2017
The Vermont State Legislature held its first day of sessions in 2017.
Woodstock Village New Parking Meters
New digital parking meters were installed in the Woodstock Village. Credit Cards as well as coins will now be accepted to pay for parking.
Mini Shred Madness Event at Killington
Mini Shred Madness at Killington Ski Area in Vermont on Saturday January 14, 2017. With two age groups, 9 and under and 10-13 the event is all about having fun in a competition setting.