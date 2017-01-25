Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Millions March
Woodstock Union High School art teacher Katrina Jimerson stands in front of the state house in Montpelier with her sign saying “VT Rise Above”. Jimerson was part of the demonstration for women’s rights held in Montpelier, one of the many held around the country on Saturday, January 21.
(Reader Photo By Lola Dorsogna)
Top Stories
Meter Mix-up Leads to Delay
by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff
Committee OK’s Final Act 46 Plan
Staff Report
Killington Voters May Scrap Sales Tax
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Vermonters Join Millions at Marches
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Candace Coburn Retiring From Trustee Board
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
Students Depart for Senegal Next Month
by Virginia Dean, Standard Staff
Ascutney Outdoors Draws Crowd at Meeting
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent
Ex-Treasurer Sentenced for Embezzlement
by Eric Francis, District Court Report
VTrans Hopes Phones Will Help Stop Suicide Attempts
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Meeting the Needs of Vermont’s Growing Senior Population
Vermont’s Oldest Weekly Welcomes New Editor Gareth Henderson
SPORTS
Girls Hockey Wins Two Before Facing Rice
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Alpine Teams Have Strong Showings at Bromley
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Carolyn Johnston
Earl Boudette
Janet Pulling
Karl Meagher
Virginia Laurie
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
2017 Woman’s Marches
WUHS Boys Basketball vs Springfield
Woodstock’s boys basketball team took on Springfield at home.
WUHS Boys Hockey vs So. Burlington, 2017
Union Arena hosted a boys hockey match-up between the WUHS and South Burlington.
GMHA Sleigh Rally, 2017
Green Mountain Horse Association held a Sleigh Rally event on January 21 and 22.
Sip and Paint at the Maple Kitchen
The Maple Kitchen at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Mount Ascutney Resort hosted a Sip and Paint event Sunday, Jan.22.