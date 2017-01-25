Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.

Millions March

Woodstock Union High School art teacher Katrina Jimerson stands in front of the state house in Montpelier with her sign saying “VT Rise Above”. Jimerson was part of the demonstration for women’s rights held in Montpelier, one of the many held around the country on Saturday, January 21.

(Reader Photo By Lola Dorsogna)

Top Stories

Meter Mix-up Leads to Delay

by Gareth Henderson, Standard Staff

Committee OK’s Final Act 46 Plan

Staff Report

Killington Voters May Scrap Sales Tax

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Vermonters Join Millions at Marches

by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Candace Coburn Retiring From Trustee Board

by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent

Students Depart for Senegal Next Month

by Virginia Dean, Standard Staff

Ascutney Outdoors Draws Crowd at Meeting

by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent

Ex-Treasurer Sentenced for Embezzlement

by Eric Francis, District Court Report

VTrans Hopes Phones Will Help Stop Suicide Attempts

by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Meeting the Needs of Vermont’s Growing Senior Population

Vermont’s Oldest Weekly Welcomes New Editor Gareth Henderson

SPORTS

Girls Hockey Wins Two Before Facing Rice

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

Alpine Teams Have Strong Showings at Bromley

by David Miles, Sports Correspondent

PHOTO GALLERIES

WUHS Boys Basketball vs Springfield

Woodstock’s boys basketball team took on Springfield at home.

WUHS Boys Hockey vs So. Burlington, 2017

Union Arena hosted a boys hockey match-up between the WUHS and South Burlington.

GMHA Sleigh Rally, 2017

Green Mountain Horse Association held a Sleigh Rally event on January 21 and 22.

Sip and Paint at the Maple Kitchen

The Maple Kitchen at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Mount Ascutney Resort hosted a Sip and Paint event Sunday, Jan.22.