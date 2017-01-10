WILDER — At his request, a private family gathering will be held at a later date for Thomas Stanley who died on Jan. 8, 2017 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a long illness.

Tom was born in Albany, New York on Feb. 11, 1944 son of Thomas J. Stanley, Sr. and Margaret (Anderson) Stanley.

He graduated from Columbia High School in East Greenbush, New York and continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College. Following college, Tom hitchhiked across the country to work in northern Alaska for several years.

Tom loved books and reading. He worked at Encore! Books in West Lebanon for many years, and, with his wife, was a member of the Vermont Antiquarian Booksellers Association. He was also a long-time director and librarian of the Bertrand Russell Society.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kathleen “Kitty” (Neary), whom he married in 1971; their daughter Gwen Rachel Stanley of Woodstock; and her daughters Margaret and Beatrix; one brother, Robert Stanley and his wife Sue Ann; three sisters Alona Rickert and her husband Stephen, Kathleen Walker and her husband Thomas, Donna Borsuk and her husband Edward; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a younger brother, Richard.

Contributions may be made to your local library in Tom’s memory.

