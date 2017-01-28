By Tony Marquis, Standard Staff

He was skeptical at first, but Matt Stover is decidedly thrilled about Act 46.

The Woodstock resident’s mind has changed since he joined Windsor Central Supervisory Union’s Act 46 Study Committee a little more than a year ago.

“I was actually kind of opposed to it at the beginning, cause I was like, it’s really about bringing everybody down to the average — the lowest common denominator,” said Stover, who is one of the few community members on the committee who isn’t currently on a school board. “To me, this is just super exciting — as a parent and as a resident of the area. I think it could be a game-changer for the outcomes that we give our kids.”

Stover is also a director for Boston Consulting Group — one of the most prestigious management consulting firms in the country. He says he’s seen the data and checked all the math. And he believes the current model is unsustainable.

“Some of the problems here that we’re facing are some of the exact same questions my clients face — which is: How to change?” Stover said.

BCG: ‘Pets’ and ‘Problem Children’

BCG is often referred to as one of the “Big Three” of consulting firms, along with McKinsey & Company and Bain.

BCG coined the terms “cash cows, pets, problem children” and “stars” to describe units of a business. Stars are products with high market share and high growth. Pets, sometimes called dogs, are units with low market share and low growth. BCG’s late founder Bruce Henderson, who created the terms and the famous BCG matrix, says pets “are not necessary.”

“They are evidence of failure either to obtain a leadership position during the growth phase, or to get out and cut the losses,” said Henderson in an article titled “The Product Portfolio.”

The firm has made headlines for its work with school districts in Philadelphia and New Orleans. In 2012, a report from BCG suggested closure of 88 Philadelphia schools, the expansion of charter schools and an increased privatization of services.

The consulting group has more than 6,000 consultants and about 12,000 staff members, across 85 offices in 48 countries, according to its website.

Stover says he hasn’t consulted in any public education projects in his time at BCG, but he has worked with some nonprofits and he did some probono work for an education nonprofit in New York, he said.

He says the SU faces four main problems: increasing free and reduced lunches, no change in fixed costs and the decline of overall and school population.

“Unless we do something differently — I always use the analogy of the frog in the boiling water,” Stover said. “Every year it goes up a degree; a year or two and it doesn’t feel too bad, but pretty soon you’re boiling and it’s a crisis.”

Stover said he was approached by some local school board members to be a part of the committee, as the group needed population-proportional representation. Woodstock, which has three times as many people as the next-biggest town in the union, needed three members.

In December, Stover and a handful of other committee members sent a letter to the Vermont Standard outlining the group’s “new vision for education.” (Stover said he plans to stick around and run for the unified board.) It outlines four “big ideas”:

• Investment in curriculum, opportunity and instruction.

• Cost efficiencies and sustainable operating models.

• Elementary school choice.

• Combined board and new campus parent advisory committees.

On the BCG website, the firm outlines its K-12 Transition Framework, suggesting schools: focus on effective leadership and management, provide sufficient resources, use sophisticated data measurement systems, offer abundant school choice, set strong policies for accountability and set rigorous standards.

“We have great schools and we have good schools, but there’s a gap to the top in the state, and we also have big gaps between the schools,” Stover said. “You look at a particular grade, you’re going to see some grades testing well and some grades testing not so well. Even inside schools. I think that we have an opportunity that if we work together, just create a whole better set of outcomes for our kids and make the whole system more sustainable in the long-term.”

‘Take a Much Closer Look’

“We have an ambition to be the best school district in Vermont,” Stover said. “It’s going to be good for our kids. We’re unlocking flexibility for our parents with school choice. We’re working hard for the taxpayers by trying to constrain costs along the way. We haven’t talked about teachers but it provides great flexibility for teachers and it’s going to be great for the community… To me I just think it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Stover’s excitement pales next to the feelings of some residents in Barnard and Reading, whose schools face reductions of grade levels and changes in administration — proposed by the Act 46 committee that Stover sits on.

The committee, now in the ninth draft of its plan, proposed reducing Barnard and Reading to pre-K-4 campuses, sending their 5-6 grade students to other schools in the SU. The plan, committee members say, is more of a guide — one the committee’s proposed unified board can tackle once it gets established after a vote on Town Meeting Day in March.

Justin Sluka, a Reading school board member who sits on the Act 46 committee, voted against that plan at a Jan. 4 meeting. Some in Reading believe the school’s morethan-$ 17,000 per pupil cost has made the school a target for the committee.

“It’s a mistake,” said longtime Reading school board member John Philpin of the Act 46 plan. “It’s a terrible, terrible mistake.”

Philpin says he does not support the proposed unified board or the committee’s plan. “You folks better take a much closer look at this and you best come up with some pretty solid evidence for people to believe the claims you’re making — because now, you don’t have it,” he said.

Philpin isn’t alone is his disdain for Act 46.

“What you have here is sort of the worst of both worlds: it’s local control, where the locals don’t have that much control,” said Windsor County Sen. Dick McCormack.

McCormack is a co-sponsor of a bill that would delay, yet again, the implementation of Act 46.

Stover said the delay is misguided.

“If you look at the number of districts which have already merged and/or submitted plans, it is literally marching across the state, and so, to pull the rug out of all those people who have already moved ahead, I think would be a legislative hurdle that would be a bitter pill to swallow for all those communities that did the right thing,” he said.

This article first appeared in the January 19, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.