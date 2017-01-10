BARNARD — Services are being planned in the spring for William B. Gamage, Sr., 94, who died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Dec 24 with his family by his side.He was born on Dec 13, 1922 in Providence, Rhode Island, son of Daniel and Laura (Sweet) Gamage.He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn; a son, William B. Gamage, Jr. (Shirley); two daughters, Susan Gamage Aslett (son-in-law Dr. Ronald Aslett) and Carol Gamage Scofield; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Daniel.Bill was a veteran of World War II. He retired from Unisys after 39 years as a manager in technical support.Fondly remembered for his ability to tell stories, fix anything and love of reading.Bill will be lovingly embraced and cherished forever by his family and friends.Memorial contributions may be made to Lucy MacKenzie Humane Society, The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Park or a charity of your choice.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the January 12, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

