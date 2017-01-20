The Vermont Wood Manufacturers Association is holding its annual meeting at Andrew Pearce Bowls and the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park in Woodstock, on Jan. 27, from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

The meeting will start with a tour of Andrew Pearce Bowls led by Pearce, in Hartland (Route 4). Andrew Pearce bowls combine the artistic integrity of a handturned bowl with the efficiency of a machine-manufactured product. Using locally sourced wood, Andrew Pearce bowls are created through a unique manufacturing process employing equipment specifically designed by Pearce. The lathe he created emphasizes efficiency and safety. It roughs out the bowl blanks, which in turn are dried, and then turned on a traditional woodturning lathe, where they are finished by hand to capture all the authenticity and design of a handturned bowl. The process produces very little waste, utilizing as much of the wood as possible to minimize impacts on the environment and encourage sustainability.

At 3 p.m. members will gather for a brief business meeting at Marsh-Billings NHP Forest Center (please park at Billings Farm). There will be an election of board members and officers (members must be current in dues to vote), as well as a presentation of 2016 Accomplishments and 2017 Year Ahead by Brent Karner, president and owner of Clearlake Furniture, and Executive Director Kathleen Wanner. The 2016 Woodworker of the Year and Friend of the Industry Awards will be handed out. At 4 p.m. members will enjoy social hour, dinner and drinks, also at the forest center. Enjoy networking with other members and woodworking companies from the area. There will be a catered dinner at the forest center by the Worthy Kitchen.

Please let us know of dietary restrictions when registering. There is a cost to attend so please preregister. VWMA members $25, nonmembers $35. Please consider joining the VWMA if you aren’t already a member, information at vermontwood. com. You must be current in your membership dues to vote in the election of officers at the annual meeting. Please sign up by filling out the form at vermontwood.com, by emailing Erin at erin@gwriters. com, or calling office at 802-7477900 by Jan. 25. Directions available with registration link.