By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

BRIDGEWATER – Perhaps it is no coincidence that, in her final sermon at the Bridgewater Congregational Church/UCC last Sunday, Pastor Beverly R.M. Anderson chose a scripture from the book of Micah for, in Christian history, he is the prophet who – consistent with God’s nature – is reminded that there will come a day when things will change for the better for the people of Judah.

And so it is with the Bridgewater Church whose minister has witnessed its waxing and waning through the years and now finds hope for a bright and steady new future.

“Over the years, we have experienced a roller coaster relationship,” said Anderson in her final sermon last weekend. “We have kept the faith even as we lost many of our most faithful members due to death or decision. Financially, we got to the ‘end of our rope’ and our bank account. We trusted, we prayed, and we told our story to the community. (But) God came through by way of the church and community members.”

Starting with her election in 2003, Anderson envisioned a church both restorative and just.

“When Beverly came to the church, our membership was declining but through her guidance and support the church took a turn toward a new beginning,” said member Joan Tarleton. “Sometimes it takes a change in attitude, and she helped the church with thinking positively. She made sure that programs were known to members about how small churches can make changes, and she was willing to share that information and accompany members who were able to attend conferences.”

Working side by side with community members, some of Anderson’s accomplishments have included putting the church back into financial order, painting its roof and dining hall, rewiring its kitchen, repairing its stained glass window, renovating its bathroom, purchasing new chairs for its dining hall, baptizing 10 family members in 2015, increasing weekly attendance (especially holidays), creating a new cookbook, providing monthly breakfasts, and establishing community use of the church for a myriad of occasions, Tarleton noted.

A commemoration of those collaborative triumphs was held last Sunday, January 29 at the Bridgewater Church where the congregation and community joined together in the dining hall after listening to her parting words.

“We wanted to honor Beverly for her 14 years of service to the church and the communities in our area,” said Tarleton. “The celebration brought many friends from the Sherburne Church to the service and reception as well.”

Anderson was the unanimous choice of the congregation and search committee in 2003. She lived in Killington for 40 years prior to coming to Bridgewater and worked in the ski and real estate industries.

During that time, she attended and graduated from theological programs and courses in preparation for the ministry including the Vermont Academy of Spiritual Training. She studied in the Vermont State College system, graduated from the Small Church Leadership program at Bangor Theological Seminary, participated in Mediation and Alcohol and Substance Abuse Intervention Training as well as Community Building programs.

Anderson also received training through a work-study program in El Salvador where her mission helped to broaden her understanding of underdeveloped countries and the natives who struggled for justice.

“This was very near and dear to her heart,” said Tarleton.

In 1996, Anderson began her work with the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ as a Mission Associate and remained active with the Conference in that position over the years.

She has served as Interim Pastor at the Federated Church of Rochester and part-time Pastor of the Sherburne United Church of Christ from where she will retire at the end of February 2017.

“I have enjoyed having Beverly as our minister over the last 14 years,” said member Linda Atwood. “Her faith and commitment to our church and to the community has been inspiring. She encouraged us to walk the path of faith, loving truth and justice.”

For member Perrin Worrell, Anderson has provided leadership and a calming presence in the face of both challenges and successes.

“Bev will be greatly missed by many and her steady leadership will be hard to follow,” said Perrin who related that her experiences with the Pastor revolved initially around her grandmother, Louis Denham, mother of Woodstock Union High School retired Theater Director Harriett Worrell. “My grandmother moved to Vermont from Texas, and she was grounded in her faith. Finding a church home in this area can be challenging – much different than in Texas where it seems there is a church on every street corner. After trying different locations, she found Beverly and the United Church of Christ in Bridgewater.”

Denham and Anderson became fast friends.

“Beverly would stop by the house and have theological conversations which were so important to my grandmother in keeping up with her faith,” said Worrell. “They exchanged books and stories and laughter.”

When Worrell’s grandmother passed away, Anderson was there in the days following as she was through the years.

“Beverly’s messages always had the power of honest intimacy and true caring,” said Harriett Worrell. “She walked gently into Bridgewater and Killington households in grief, into area hospital rooms in need of encouragement, and space indoors and out where vows of marriage were joyously made.”

Last Sunday, Anderson wandered through the church’s “invisible catalogues of memories” for the last time, related Harriett.

As such, Anderson committed to memory a prayer that she has used both out loud in times of leading worship and in private when she has needed to be reminded of God’s place in her life, she related.

As she urged those in her church’s pews with her final words, “Scripture tells each of you here today that you are called to live the message of community of the Beatitudes, as you seek justice, embrace mercy, and walk humbly with your God – by serving others – especially those who will be called to serve you in the future. God Bless You. Amen.”

This article first appeared in the February 2, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.