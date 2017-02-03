By Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent

Community service seems to be in Candace Coburn’s blood. However, this March she will retire from one branch of service: the Village Trustees, where she currently serves as the chair.

Her first foray into government was when she served on the Village Zoning Board. She remembers that she was pregnant with her second daughter, Zoe at the time. That was 28 years ago.

“After I was done with zoning, Tom Debevoise called me up,” Coburn says. Woodstock had just undergone a study to see what the biggest issues of concern were. One of the four issues that emerged was a merger of the town and village.

“Tom asked me if I would chair the (merger) committee. I said no. He said, ‘Please,’” Coburn says, noting she was soon leading the committee that worked towards a merger vote.

Despite the eventual loss of the merger by just 9 votes, work on that committee both cemented her philosophy of community service and led to her later work as a Village Trustee.

“My thing has always been you have to meet a lot if you want things done,” Coburn says noting this idea was cemented during the 10 years she worked with others towards establishing Union Arena.

The merger committee met weekly for a year leading up to the vote. As a part of their process, they knew they needed someone involved with the Village Trustees, so Coburn ran and was elected to that board.

Based on a survey before the merger vote, committee members thought it would pass. However, according to Coburn, the Select Board added an article about a business tax that confused some voters. “People were upset and this led them to vote no on everything.”

Coburn, like many others, took the vote in stride and went on to other business. She notes that over the years, members of the Trustee Board may have disagreed, but they always did so with respect. She carries this respect on to the citizens who represent different sides of issues as well.

“I actually enjoy listening to the other side. They make your project stronger. They make you stop and think,” Coburn says. She notes of the Trustees, “We’re not just looking at what you need right now. We have to look at the big picture.” She notes that their work is always a balance of interests, needs, and costs During her time on the Board, the Trustees have had to deal with some crises such as a stone wall that fell in by the footbridge off Mechanics Street and Tropical Storm Irene. Of the latter she says, “It was great to see everybody pull together.” Since her house flooded in the storm, she is thankful for the help she received as well.

“I definitely pushed using the Green,” Coburn says noting that it used to be rare for events to be held on the Green and now there are many annual events from the Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies (one of the first annual events on the Green) to art shows, snow sculptures, and food fests.

“I’m proud that we’ve had good relations with the Select Board,” Coburn says noting they meet together regularly over shared issues. She also still likes the idea of a merger of the town and village. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Coburn also says she has been a proponent of the Village’s employees. Her experience working with service personnel as the former Rooms Division Manager for the Woodstock Inn taught her to appreciate service work. When someone questions a 3-percent raise for village employees, she asks the questioner if he or she would like the job for the lesser amount. She says this usually ends the questioning.

In addition to working on the Trustees, Coburn is also a long-term member of the Woodstock Rotary Club and is currently serving her second term as president there (she was the first woman to have held the position for a full term when she was elected as Woodstock Rotary President in 2000).

She was instrumental in putting together the first annual Rotary Lobster on the Green last summer and is currently working on their first “Night of Giving” – an evening reception where club members will get to meet representatives of the organizations they support and give them their checks in person. That event will take place at the Little Theater on February 1.

Of course, these are all Coburns “extras.” By day, she is the Information Systems Manager for Woodstock Union High School and Middle School.

“I believe in term limits,” Coburn says about her reason for leaving the Village Trustees although she notes there are things she will miss.

“Working with Phil has been a treat. He is so knowledgeable,” Coburn says of Municipal Manager Phil Swanson.” As the longest serving town manager in the state, she says, “He knows where the grant money is.”

Although she knows the time will get filled, she says she enjoyed her time on the Board overall. “I’ve made real friends on the Trustees.”

This article first appeared in the January 26, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.