By Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
KILLINGTON – Security guards caught two men burglarizing the Bear Mountain Lodge at Killington late Wednesday night, Vermont State Police reported.
The base lodge had closed for the evening when Censor Security personnel surprised the pair shortly after 11 p.m. as they attempted to steal food and beverages, police said.
The security guards detained Michael Parie, 20, of Rutland, and James Cornell, 26, who was described as “a transient,” until four state troopers arrived and took them into custody and transported them to the Marble Valley Correctional Center for the night.
After running background checks, the troopers discovered that Parie was supposed to be observing court-ordered conditions of pre-trial release stemming from a previous arraignment. Therefore, State Police added a charge of violating conditions of release to the felony burglary charge that Parie was expected to face today in Rutland. Both he and Cornell were expected to face a felony burglary charge today.