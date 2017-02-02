By Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

KILLINGTON – Security guards caught two men burglarizing the Bear Mountain Lodge at Killington late Wednesday night, Vermont State Police reported.

The base lodge had closed for the evening when Censor Security personnel surprised the pair shortly after 11 p.m. as they attempted to steal food and beverages, police said.

The security guards detained Michael Parie, 20, of Rutland, and James Cornell, 26, who was described as “a transient,” until four state troopers arrived and took them into custody and transported them to the Marble Valley Correctional Center for the night.