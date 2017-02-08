A celebration of life will take place on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Chapel in Woodstock for Edward “Ed” James McGee Jr. who passed away Feb. 2 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. A reception will follow at the Thompson Senior Center in Woodstock. There will be no calling hours.We will forever cherish his quick wit, his unwavering optimism and the courage he displayed in the face of tough odds. He never lost his sense of humor or his fight. Ed was a true hero to all who witnessed his battle, but most especially to his wife Karen, who fought right along with him, never giving up. Ed’s sons rallied around him and he was blessed to have their incredible support.Ed was born in Windsor Hospital, in Windsor, along with his twin brother Bob on Jan. 31, 1956, son of Edward McGee Sr. and Mildred (Allard) McGee of Woodstock.He was the loving husband to Karen (Staples) McGee, whom he married May 30, 1981. They were happily married for 35 years. He was the cherished father to Jonathan, Jordan and Jarred and was very proud of his family.Ed graduated in 1974 from WUHS. He served in the US Navy from 1974—1978 and was proud to be a veteran. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Lyndon State College and graduated in 1982. At the time of his illness he was working for Irving Oil.Ed loved to play golf and basketball with his boys and their acey deucey poker games and bonfires with family and friends were legendary. The beaches in Maine, where he spent 29 summers with his family, was a place he loved and where he created so many wonderful memories. He was also very proud of all the improvements he made on his home over the years with all he learned from his Jack-of-all-trades father-in-law, Dick Staples.He is survived by his wife; and sons Jonathan (Tia), Jordan (Francine), Jarred (Regina); his twin brother Bob (Nancy), brother Jeff (Cindy), brother-in-law Bryon (Nancy), sister-in-law Gail (Kelly); two aunts Joan McGee and Helen Flower; mother-in-law Lucille Staples; lifelong friend Elmer Atwood; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends who all loved him dearly. He will be sorely missed by all.Ed was predeceased by his parents; and father-in-law.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Thompson Senior Center, 99 Senior Lane, Woodstock, 05091 or to the American Legion Ora E. Paul Post # 24, 59 Central Street, Woodstock, 05091.Cabot Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the February 9, 2017 edition of the Vermont Standard.

